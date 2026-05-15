DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin Joins ICE in Virginia for Operation to Arrest Criminal Alien

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in northern Virginia for a Friday morning operation that led to the arrest of a previously deported criminal illegal alien.

Mullin, who traded his role as the junior Republican senator from Oklahoma to lead DHS in March, announced that his officers “arrested a criminal illegal, removed multiple times from our country, whose rap sheet includes drug possession and driving under the influence.”

In his social media announcement of the early-morning arrest, the secretary blamed Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) for making Virginia a “magnet for criminal illegal aliens” with her “sanctuary policies.”

“Roughly 50 percent of the murderers in Fairfax, Virginia — the perps are illegals. Shouldn’t even be in the country to begin with,” Mullin said in a video shot at the scene of the arrest:

“You have, you know, politicians that want to protect the criminals,” he added. “President Trump is still protecting all of our neighborhoods.”

Later in the day, Mullin touted the fact that zero illegal aliens have been released at the U.S.-Mexico border, a stark contrast from the Biden administration.

Former President Joe Biden and then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released more than 68,000 illegal aliens who were apprehended at the border into the U.S. interior, Breitbart News reported.

“Under [President Trump’s] leadership, the days of catch and release are over,” the DHS secretary wrote on X:

“We are enforcing our nation’s laws and sending illegal aliens BACK to their home countries.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.