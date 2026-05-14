Hostin: Helen of Troy Can Be ‘Played by a Black Woman’ if You Know History

On Thursday, on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said that, if you know history, Helen of Troy could be “played by a black woman” while discussing the rumored cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie “The Odyssey.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “My question is why is this upsetting? Why don’t you just not go to the movie? That’s an easy solution.”

Hostin said, “Well, that’s an easy solution. But it’s it’s you know, I think, you know, racism rears its ugly head often on, and more often now, than ever. I think in our country. But if you are a student of history, you know that scholars have debated for decades the extent to which Greek mythology and civilization were influenced by ancient Egypt and North Africa. It is very clear that Andromeda is described as an Ethiopian princess. We have Othello, the Moor.”

She added, “This idea was also explored in a book called ‘Black Athena,’ I think people should read it, which argues the classical Greek culture is heavily indebted to Afro Asiatic and Near Eastern roots. I actually taught Greek mythology to eighth graders, and so I covered this. So people that are saying that Helen of Troy could not possibly be played by a black woman don’t know history.”

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