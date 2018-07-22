The United States birth rate has been cut in half since the 1950’s, with the country’s fertility expected to remain below replacement level into the next century.

In a revealing chart released by Axios’ Harry Stevens, the U.S. birth rate is tracked between 1950 to the year 2100. Between 1950 to 1955, the U.S. birth rate was about 3.3 children per woman.

Between 1955 to 1960, the U.S. birth rate peaked with nearly 3.6 children being born per woman.

In 2016, the U.S. birth rate stands at only 1.7 children per woman, about half of where the U.S. birth rate was in the 1950’s and the lowest birth rate in American history. Between 2015 to 2020, the U.S. birth rate is expected to be below replacement level at only 1.89 children per woman.

The U.S. needs a birth rate of at least 2.1 children per woman to replace the current population of the country without experiencing population decreases.

Going into the new century, the United Nations World Population Prospects expects the U.S. birth rate to remain below replacement level, fluctuating between about 1.8 children per woman to 1.9 children per woman.

In the year 2100, the U.S. birth rate is expected to stay below replacement level at about 1.92 children per woman.

All of North American countries and territories are expected to head into the new century with birth rates below replacement level. Between 2025 to 2030, Canada’s birth rate is expected to be at an all-time low of 1.58 children per woman.

As Breitbart News most recently reported, the number of white American deaths exceeded the number of white American births between 2015 and 2016 for the first time in U.S. history.

In 2004, only four states in America had more white deaths than white births. In 2014, that statistic rose to 17 states, and now is at the largest level in American history. Between 2015 and 2016, in 17 of the 26 states that had more white deaths than white births, the overall white population decreased.

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. has admitted and permanently resettled close to 10.8 million legal immigrants, a foreign population that exceeds the entire population of New York City — where more than 8 million residents live.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the legal and illegal immigrant population is expected to make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population if current immigration levels continue.