NASA Package with Handwritten Note to Trump Causes Alarm in New Jersey

An NJPD officer was dispatched to a solar panel field to investigate a mysterious package believed to be from NASA just before noon on Tuesday.

The package was attached to a parachute and making a hissing sound. Attached to it was a note reading: “NASA Atmospheric Research Instrument. NOT A BOMB! If this lands near the President, we at NASA wish him a great round of golf.” It was retrieved just 29 miles away from the Bedminster golf club in which President Donald Trump has been staying.

NASA told WNBC-TV that the package was the end result of one of several balloons launched to measure ozone in the atmosphere and that the note was simply a “misguided attempt to be lighthearted” by one of their summer students. He has since been removed from the project.

According to the official police statement, “the weather researchers were apologetic for any concerns they had raised by the hand written note on the device.” No charges have been filed.