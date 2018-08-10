Report: Possible Plane Hijacking at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Emerging reports indicate a mechanic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has stolen an airplane, creating a security issue.

“We can’t confirm anything at this time. We’re trying to get accurate information about what is actually going on. Without confirming anything, a stolen aircraft would be a security issue,” Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. “The FAA is not a security agency, although we work closely with other government agencies on security issues.”

Footage of the alleged aircraft is circulating on social media.

Can confirm the identification of this one if this video is authentic. This is a Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 commercial airliner. This is a 76 seat regional turboprop aircraft. https://t.co/2rNRqNFprR — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) August 11, 2018

Alaska Airlines issued the following statement in response to the incident: “We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400” turboprop plane, but “we believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more.”

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

An F-15 jet reportedly attempted to intercept the aircraft stolen by a suspect whom law enforcement has identified as “Rick.”

The U.S. Coast Guard told NBC News it was notified about an airplane hijacked from SeaTac airport. Shortly after receiving reports that the plane flew “around Puget Sound,” witnesses say they saw a “large smoke plume,” rising from Ketron Island.

The airport confirmed on Twitter that an airline employee “conducted an unauthorized takeoff,” with an empty aircraft and later crashed in South Puget Sound. The Washington State travel hub has resumed normal operations.

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

In a series of tweets, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department described the suspect as a “single suicidal male,” who

may have crashed into the island due to “lack of flying skills.”

Male is confirmed a suicidal male. Acted alone he is 29 year old Pierce county residence . We are working back ground on him now. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

“This is not a terrorist incident,” the Sheriff’s Department said, adding “We know who he is.” No others involved.”