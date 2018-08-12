Antifa and other left-wing groups gathered at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington, DC, on Sunday carrying signs that reveal one message loud and clear: Remove racist President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from office and overthrow the United States government.

People passed out “Trump Pence Must Go” stickers and carried signs and banners displaying anti-Trump slogans, including, “Drive Out Trump Pence Fascist Regime.”

One woman carried a sign bearing the image of former President Barack Obama with words from his farewell address: “Show up. Dive in. Stay at it.”

Speakers addressed the crowd of a couple of hundred people on topics ranging from police brutality to affordable housing. One woman told the crowd that the only job some people can get is selling drugs.

The group planned to walk from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Park where the National Park Service has given them a permit to counter-protest the Unite the Right 2 protest permitted to also take place in the park on Sunday.

The park service, however, does not have jurisdiction on D.C. streets, which is controlled by the Metropolitan Police Department.

