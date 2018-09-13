White House Questions Last Minute Democrat Attempt to Smear Brett Kavanaugh

The White House responded Thursday to an attempt by Senate Democrats to smear Judge Brett Kavanaugh with unfounded allegations.

“Senator Schumer promised to ‘oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have,’ and it appears he is delivering with this 11th-hour attempt to delay his confirmation,” White House spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement to reporters.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued a statement that she sent a letter from a person involved with Kavanaugh to the FBI, suggesting that she was concerned about the contents.

The New York Times reports that officials “familiar with the matter” suggested that the letter had to do with “possible sexual misconduct” with Kavanaugh and a women when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh went to Georgetown Preparatory high school, which is an all-boys school.

The White House reminded critics the FBI had vetted Kavanaugh throughout his 25-year career, he had sat through 65 meetings with senators, 30 hours of testimony, and addressed over 2,000 questions, throwing into question the timing of the new information.

“Not until the eve of his confirmation has Sen. Feinstein or anyone raised the specter of new ‘information’ about him,” Kupec said.

The New York Times reports that Feinstein received the letter earlier in the summer, but only shared the contents of it with Democrats on the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.