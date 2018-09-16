Armed Teen Demands Sex from Woman, Flees when Concealed Permit Holder Intervenes

A Clay County, Florida, woman says an armed teen confronted her in a Walmart, demanded sex, then ran out of the store after a customer with a concealed carry license intervened.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office quickly captured the teen and confirmed the details, including the fact that the teen “threatened [the woman] with a knife, while making explicit demands.” CCSO also confirmed that the intervention of the customer caused the teen to flee the store.

The woman at the center of the story, Alis Muntain, used a Facebook post to recount the incident. She began by alleging, “Tonight, I was threatened with a knife in Walmart. In FLEMING ISLAND. I am convinced that I would’ve been stabbed had it not been for the divine timing of another customer walking by who just happened to have a concealed carry license.”

She went on to describe the her interaction with the teen:

I was making a quick run to get cat food and litter. My arms were so full that I was sitting in the aisle contemplating whether I wanted to put it down and search for a cart when a teenager (15-17) approached me. I thought he was going to see if I needed help, but then he asked how old I was. A bit confused by the question, I just assumed he needed help himself and wanted to verify that I was an adult. I hesitantly replied with my age. He then said “I want you to have sex with me. I have a knife in my pocket.”, proceeding to pull out his pocket and show me that there was indeed a knife there. I blinked, paused, and then said “Are you aware that we’re on camera?”

“Yes.”

“I want to make you aware that I have a husband and a THREE year old son waiting in my car for me. They will be looking for me soon.”

“Yes.”

“And you are threatening me with a knife if I don’t have sex with you?”

“Yes.”

The CCSO found and arrested the teen “in less than 10 minutes from the original call” on the incident.

On September 15, 2018, Breitbart News reported VICE magazine’s claim that there are no “good guys with a gun.” Similar claims were put forward by Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, which claimed the idea of citizens using guns for self-defense is a “myth.”

