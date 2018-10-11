Kanye West Brings ‘4D Chess’ to the White House: ‘We Have to Release the Love’

President Donald Trump met with hip-hop superstar and fashion mogul Kanye West at the on Thursday and spoke to the media in the Oval Office.

“Trump is on his hero’s journey right now,” West said. “He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-fucker like Kanye West run up and support, but best believe — we are going to make America great.”

West wore Trump’s campaign MAGA hat, urging Americans to rally around the president. He said that the hat was his “superman cape” allowing him to do whatever he wanted.

“We have to release the love throughout the entire country and give opportunities,” he said.

Kanye West spoke for about 20 minutes speaking his support for Trump and took questions from reporters.

“I don’t answer questions that are simple soundbites. You are tasting a fine wine, it has multiple notes to it,” he said. “You better play 4D chess with me like Minority Report.”

Trump praised Kanye’s remarks, which had to be edited by TV censors before it was aired on cable news.

“He can speak for me any time he wants. He’s a smart cookie,” he said. “He gets it.”

“It was from the soul,” West replied, “I just channeled it.”

When reporters asked Trump if he believed that West could be a presidential candidate, Trump replied, “Could very well be.”

“Only after, 2024,” West replied.

The famous music star said he was proud to voice his support and gave the president a hug at the end of the meeting.

“I love this guy right here,” West said.