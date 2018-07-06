RuPaul’s Cartoon Show ‘Drag Tots’ Delivers Anti-Trump Message to Kids

Two new animated series are inserting the LGBTQ agenda into children’s programming, including a new animated series set in an elementary school features baby drag queens voiced by RuPaul’s Drag Race characters.

Whatever you do, don't open Locker 69! Do the Drag Tots listen to Corny? Of course not! They've been watching too much @Stranger_Things! Get all the T on the newest episode right here! @RuPaul @TheBiancaDelRio @LatriceRoyale @AdoreDelano @AllOfValentina https://t.co/dpC9zpxAb6 — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) July 5, 2018

Drag Tots, which premiered on June 28, can be viewed on RuPaul’s new streaming network WOW Presents Plus. The network touts that it offers “an award-winning lineup of films, docs, drag, and LGBT shows!”

The cartoon features the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Del Rio (Dina Saur), Adore Delano (Roxy Moron), Latrice Royale (Lady Liber T), Valentina (Arugula) and Detox (Donatella Mewhattodoo). The school mascot (Corny the Unicorn) is voiced by RuPaul.

The series set its political mark in May with a trailer (below) featuring a voiceover claiming, “In a world on the brink of chaos, where fear is the rule of the land, the voices of a generation have banded together to give our planet what it needs … baby drag queens!”

The trailer also features a clip of President Donald Trump asserting, “We will build the wall.”

Caldron Pool reports the official synopsis of the cartoon, which states it centers on “baby drag queens” who “attend grammar school in this new animated series for kids and grown-ups of all ages!”

The summary continues:

Meet Dina Saur, a colorful drag tot whose aesthetic is inspired by dinosaurs; Roxy Moron, innocent, lovable and totally gullible; Arugala, a Puerto Rican provocateur with a taste for trouble; and Lady Liber “T,” an African American queen with a talent for putting haters in their place! With guidance from school mascot Corny the Unicorn, each episode features a different dragtastic adventure. From a visit to a wig farm to a journey to an alternate drag universe, school has never been so fierce.

According to Movie Guide – an online family programming guide – parents should listen up.

“Parents need to be on top of what their children may be watching, because the days of innocent Saturday morning cartoons is officially over (Honestly, it’s been over for a while),” the online guide warns.

Drag Tots joins Netflix’s upcoming Super Drags superhero animated series (trailer below) – one that has led to a firestorm of controversy and a Citizen Go petition created by the Christian Film and Television Commission, reports Business Insider.

The petition states:

Emboldened by “gay pride,” Netflix is releasing a show geared towards children where homosexuality and cross-dressing are the focal point. Netflix has taken the skill sets of those who create wholesome, educational content for children and has inserted the homosexual agenda into their content. Here’s how Netflix describes the show: “During the day, they work in a department store and deal with their uptight bitchy boss. By night, they tighten up their corsets and transform into the baddest SUPER DRAGS in town, ready to combat shade and rescue the world’s glitter from the evil villains. Get ready, because the SUPER DRAGS are going deeper than you think.”

“What should now be clear for parents is that you can’t trust a Network’s children programming simply because they deem it ‘children’s programming,'” asserts Movie Guide. “The filmmakers will insert whatever messaging they desire, and many parents won’t notice.”