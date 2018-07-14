‘F**k Donald Trump’ Rapper YG Charged with Felony Robbery

California gangster rap star YG was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony robbery, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports:

Vegas police tell us … the incident went down in late May at the Cosmopolitan around 4 AM, after a man approached YG and asked for a pic but was turned away by his crew. We’re told the guy told YG he’s not a real celeb … and casino’s surveillance footage shows YG retaliating by yanking a chain off his neck. We’re told the chain fell to the ground, and YG is then seen on video picking up the necklace pendant — valued somewhere between $3,000 and $9,000 — before taking off.

The crooner — whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson — made headline during the 2016 presidential campaign with the release of his hit song “Fuck Donald Trump.”

The 28-year-old led a crowd of more than 20,000 fans singing the anti-Trump anthem at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2016.

He launched the “Fuck Donald Trump” Tour in August ’16 and gave away free “Fuck Donald Trump” bagels to California voters on Election Day.

His arrest comes just days after anti-Trump pop superstar Chris Brown was arrested in Florida Thursday following a concert for an outstanding warrant for felony battery.

