Watch: Fox Releases ‘Last Man Standing’ Teaser Mocking Cancellation By ABC

Fox Broadcasting Co. released a trailer for the revival of Tim Allen’s family sitcom Last Man Standing mocking the show’s controversial cancellation by ABC Entertainment.

In the new teaser trailer, Tim Allen and Nancy Travis are seen reprising their roles as Mike and Vanessa Baxter, as they sit around a campfire while Vanessa repeatedly explains how she can see a “fox.”

“I know somebody’s gonna be happy you said that three times,” Mike quips before smiling directly at the camera.

The popular series, which follows the life of a father and marketing executive Mike Baxter trying to preserve his manhood and conservative values in a world dominated by women, ran for six seasons before ABC abruptly canceled the show last year, despite being the network’s second-highest-rated comedy behind Modern Family,

Allen later revealed that he was “stunned and blindsided” by the cancellation, contending that the network took issue with his “funny, likable conservative character.”

Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017

However, Fox announced in May that they would revive the series with its original cast members Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson.

“Last Man Standing ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”

The seventh season of Last Man Standing will premiere Friday, 28th September at 8 PM.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.