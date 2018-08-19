Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Glows in Green Ralph Lauren Sweater, Sneakers

First Lady Melania Trump glowed in a green turtleneck sweater as she returned to the White House alongside President Trump and their son, Barron, after spending most of August in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mrs. Trump kept it casual in a Ralph Lauren green cashmere turtleneck and a couple of her favorite wardrobe staples. The sweater is from the brand’s Spring capsule collection and is vastly similar to Mrs. Trump’s yellow cashmere turtleneck that she wore in February.

With a pair of aviators, Mrs. Trump looked cool, pairing the bright turtleneck with a pair of Rag and Bone white skinny jeans and Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers — two essentials for the First Lady’s athleisure collection. The skinny jeans retail for $210 and the sneakers are an affordable $75.

Mrs. Trump has spent the last couple of weeks at the Trump family’s estate in Bedminster.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.