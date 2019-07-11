Video: Texas Reporter Watches 300 Migrants Cross Border in Six Hours

Migrants line up near the Rio Grande by Rincon Village, Texas, after illegally crossing the border from Mexico.
Photo: Twitter/Sydney Hernandez @SyidneyKGBT

A Texas reporter in the Rio Grande Valley took her camera to Rincon Village and witnessed approximately 300 migrants crossing the border and turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents. The crossings occurred Tuesday night between 6 p.m. and midnight.

KGBT CBS4 Reporter Sydney Hernandez traveled to the Texas border at Rincon Village Wednesday night at about 6 p.m. The deserted area on the banks of the Rio Grande is a well-known border crossing area. During the next six hours, Hernandez sent out a series of tweets capturing the images of migrants walking up the dirt roads from the border river where human smugglers cross them at will. The migrant walk up to the first Border Patrol agent or other law enforcement officers they can find and turn themselves in.

The groups started out small, Hernandez told Breitbart News on Thursday. She said she witnessed 20 in the first group, 38 in the second, “then 40, then 50, then about 150.” During the six-hour stretch, the counted about 298 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

Hernandez said she interviewed several of the migrants. Most she spoke with said they were here to claim asylum, but many told her they came for economic reasons.

“One woman I spoke to said she came for a better job opportunity,” the KGBT reporter explained. “A 16-year-old traveling alone said she came because she wants to go to school.”

She explained that nearly all of the migrants she saw crossing the border were family units. “We only saw a handful of single males,” Hernandez stated.

During the month of June, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents apprehended 43,197 migrants — an average of 1,440 per day — according to the most recent Southwest Border Migration Report released Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Of those, agents identified 30,165 as Family Unit Aliens, 3,903 as Unaccompanied Alien Children and 9,129 as single adults.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

