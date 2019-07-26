Lost, Dehydrated Migrant Rescued near Texas Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant who became lost and dehydrated after illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico.

Agents assigned to the Field Intelligence Team joined up with Laredo South Station agents, U.S.Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations officers, and Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agents to prosecute a search and rescue operation for an illegal immigrants who became lost after crossing the border on July 18. The search and rescue operation began after officials received a 911 call from the lost migrant, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Migrants frequently become lost after crossing the border if they cannot keep up with their human smuggling guide. I the heat of the South Texas summer, it doesn’t take very long for a lost migrant to get in serious and life-threatening situations.

The search team eventually locate the migrant and determined him to be in need of medical assistance due to symptoms of dehydration. A Border Patrol agent trained as an emergency medical technician began administering fluids intravenously. The agents determined the migrant needed additional medical assistance and arranged transportation to the Laredo Medical Center.

Border Patrol agents have carried out more than 3,000 rescues during the first nine months of this fiscal year, according to a statement.

“So far this fiscal year, the men and women of the Border Patrol have done over 3,000 rescues,” U.S. Border Patrol Chief of Law Enforcement Operations Brian Hastings told reporters during a June press conference. “We’ve seen a massive increase in the amount of water-related rescues that are taking place — primarily in Del Rio, RGV, and Laredo’s areas of operation.”

“Water-related rescues alone have gone up 907 percent this fiscal year,” the chief explained. “They’ve (the rescues) have gone from 51 in Fiscal Year 18 to 514 during Fiscal Year 19. That means, a lot of times, risking their lives to save the lives of others.”