Stolen Radioactive Device Sets Mexican Border City on Alert

Mexican authorities issued an alert for Reynosa, Tamaulipas, regarding a stolen piece of radioactive equipment. The border city is directly south of the Texas cities of McAllen, Hidalgo, Pharr, and Mission.

Mexico’s Civil Protection Agency (CNPC) issued the alert, claiming a piece of stolen equipment contained radioactive material that could be dangerous if handled without care. Authorities described the missing equipment as a density and humidity meter with a radioactive core; typically used in construction projects.

En Reynosa, #Tamaulipas, se robó un medidor de compactación y humedad que contiene fuentes radioactivas, de ser manipulado sin las condiciones de protección personal y seguridad tecnológica puede causar lesiones temporales. En caso de localizarlo reporta al #CENACOM 800-004-1300. pic.twitter.com/SNfbDKeyGI — ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) September 26, 2019

The equipment went missing on Wednesday afternoon when a worker parked his vehicle at a convenience store along the Reynosa-Matamoros Highway. Details of the theft remain unclear, however. The effects of handling the radioactive material without protection were not revealed in detail by authorities.

