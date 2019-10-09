$3.2 Million in Meth Seized at Texas-Mexico Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized approximately 161 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $3,238,000 Sunday at the Texas-Mexico border.

The seizure occurred when CBP personnel assigned to the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, contacted the driver of a 2001 Ford pickup and was referred for a secondary inspection.

While conducting a non-intrusive search with K-9 officer, 161 pounds of liquid methamphetamine were reportedly found concealed within the vehicle in numerous containers.

The vehicle and drugs were seized, and the case was turned over to investigative personnel of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

Significant seizures continue to occur along the international border with the U.S. and Mexico and the corridors from the international border further into Texas.

Last week, police assigned to a drug interdiction squad in Austin, Texas, located an abandoned Ford suspected of being involved in drug smuggling activities. Officers deployed a drug detection dog and obtained a search warrant. A subsequent inspection led to the discovery of 53 pounds of methamphetamine and 13 pounds of heroin inside a speaker box, according to local reports.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce completed work assignments in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year tour in Monterrey, Mexico, for the U.S. Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program. As the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico in charge of the Mexican states of, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas) You can follow him on Twitter or reach him at robertrarce@gmail.com.