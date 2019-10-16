Gulf Cartel Executes Three Men Outside Mexican Border City Hospital

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Gunmen executed three outside a local hospital Monday as rival factions of the Gulf Cartel continue to fight for smuggling routes into Texas.

The gruesome executions took place early morning in the parking lot of a government hospital IMSS #270 in the Piramides III neighborhood. The location is off the main highway that connects Reynosa with San Fernando.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources revealed that a group of gunmen held three young men in handcuffs. The gunmen forced the three to kneel, shot them each point-blank, and fled.

Tamaulipas authorities rushed to the scene to document and collect the bodies. The three suspects remain unidentified.

The public execution comes at a time when rival factions of the Gulf Cartel are clashing in and around Reynosa; leading to several gun battles, kidnappings, and executions. The infighting is confusing Mexican authorities as rival cells frequently shift allegiances.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “AC Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.