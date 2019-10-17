Rope Ladders Discovered on Mexican Side of Border Wall

Mexican authorities discovered five ladders used to scale a border wall by human and drug smugglers in the El Paso Border Sector Tuesday.

Mexican National Guardsmen working in conjunction with the U.S. Border Patrol found five ladders suspected of being used at a wall in various locations in the El Paso Sector.

The discoveries were made along Border Markers 47 to 71, according to local media reports. The ladders were concealed in nearby brushy areas at the time of discovery. Of the five ladders—which each measured more than 6.5 feet–four were constructed of rope and wood and the other was metal.

Authorities say they seized a similar ladder near the wall this past Sunday. Mexican officials discovered another on September 20.

