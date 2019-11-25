Gulf Cartel Attacks Mexican Farming Family near Border – Mostly Children Shot

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Gulf Cartel gunmen attacked a local farming family, killing one child and two middle-aged adults. Three teen girls and a 73-year-old man were injured.

The attack took place on Saturday night south of Reynosa, near the Libramiento Sur 2 highway in the rural community of Congregacion Garza, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. Various members of a family named Olivares were traveling in two vehicles as they returned from a confirmation celebration when a group of Gulf Cartel gunmen opened fire.

The victims called for help, setting off a massive response by Tamaulipas state law enforcement who searched for the attackers. A squad of police rushed the injured victims to a local hospital. One is listed in serious condition.

The Gulf Cartel is terrorizing farmers in the southern part of Reynosa. As part of their recent attacks, gunmen torched homes, kidnapped ranchers, and threatened farmers to leave their homes. The dirt roads commonly used by farmers are now main routes used by Gulf Cartel to avoid law enforcement.

The attack against the Olivarez family comes three weeks after cartel gunmen in the border state of Sonora killed nine victims and injured several others in an apparent case of mistaken identity. The victims were all Mormons with dual U.S./Mexican citizenship living on a family settlement. The attack drew international condemnation and fueled the call for naming certain cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.