Mexican Military Arrests Suspect in Border Mayor’s Assassination

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila—Mexican military forces arrested one of the main suspects behind the June 2018 assassination of a former border city mayor and congressional candidate.

In June 2018, a lone gunman walked up to Fernando Puron, the mayor of Piedras Negras and a congressional candidate, to shoot him several times before fleeing the scene. A surveillance video leaked to Breitbart Texas at the time revealed the moment when the gunman walked behind Puron and fired.

Since then, Coahuila authorities identified two brothers, Ignacio Arambula Viveros and his brother Erick Arambula Viveros, as the triggerman and accomplice. Ignacio “El Putrambula” Arambula is a former high-ranking law enforcement official from Tabasco named in multiple federal and state investigations linking him to drug trafficking and violent offenses. Brother Erick was a Mexican Army officer with accolades for international equestrian competitions in 2011.

On Monday afternoon, Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme named a new state public safety secretary and also announced the arrest of Erick Arambula for allegedly acting as an accomplice to the homicide. The arrest took place in Guerrero by Mexico’s Military Police.

Local journalists recorded the moment when Coahuila state officers transported Arambula to the attorney general’s office, where he is expected to go before a judge.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.