Texas Health Officials Investigating Possible Coronavirus Patient

Physicians in Brazos County, Texas, are investigating the possibility that a patient who recently returned from Wuhan, China, may be infected with the novel coronavirus. If the patient tests positive, they would be the second confirmed case in the United States.



Local health officials in Bryan, Texas, say they are investigating the possibility that a man who recently returned from Wuhan may have carried the virus back with him, KBTX reported. The health district in the community located northwest of Houston reports they have the patient isolated in his home during testing.

Brazos County Health Authority spokesman Dr. Eric Wilke said the patient is a student at Texas A&M University. The spokesman said the patient exhibited minor symptoms and was examined at an emergency room in the Bryan-College Station area. It is not known at this time what airport the student entered the U.S. through.

Texas A&M officials posted:

Earlier today, Texas A&M University was notified by the Brazos County Health District that a student may have a possible case of novel coronavirus. Texas A&M continues to work with its Student Health Services and the Brazos County Health District. Officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low. Students who have questions or concerns, can contact A&M’s Student Health Services at info@shs.tamu.edu or on its Facebook page. Guidance on the virus is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

Dr. Wilke said the patient is self-isolating but would not say if the student is in a home, apartment, or dormitory. He said is is operating under the assumption that the student, age 20-30, attended classes prior to presenting at a local hospital with symptoms.

He said the patient went to the hospital out of concern and not because of the severity of the illness.

Wilke would not confirm the patient’s travel timeline but said he entered the U.S. before screening began earlier this week.

Testing will be accomplished and completed “as soon as feasible.” The sample is in transport to CDC labs in Atlanta, Georgia. Results are expected within 24 hours.

“We are doing routine monitoring with the patient,” the spokesman said. “Texas A&M is safe to attend. They are monitoring the situation as well.”

“His symptoms are not severe and he is doing well,” Wilke confirmed. “We assess the situation as being a low risk for the campus.”

Health officials are investigating the travel timeline and what contact the student may have had with others after returning to the U.S. He has been in the U.S. for several days before presenting with symptoms.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.