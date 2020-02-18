EXCLUSIVE: Gunman Who Allegedly Killed U.S. Citizen at International Bridge to Texas Arrested

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Mexican authorities arrested the alleged gunman who killed a U.S. citizen shortly before Christmas Eve while he waited at an international bridge to Texas.

Monday evening in Reynosa, the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office arrested Jose Angel Sanchez Mungia on charges of murder and car theft. Sanchez Mungia is the prime suspect behind the December 23 death of Oscar Manuel Resendez at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge during a robbery gone wrong.

Resendez, a 41-year-old dentist who lived in Mission, Texas, but worked in Reynosa, was waiting to enter the U.S when a gunman held him up and tried to take his vehicle. Resendez tried to resist and was fatally shot. The victim provided dental services to employees of state-owned oil company Pemex. The fatal robbery comes at a time when Reynosa is seeing a dramatic rise in similar violence.

Authorities spoke with an eyewitness who reportedly saw Sanchez Mungia shoot and kill Resendez. Investigators were able to get a physical description of the murder suspect. Officials tracked down the victim’s 2019 Honda C-HR and evidence leading to the home of Sanchez Mungia.

During a search of the property, authorities found a .357 Rossi revolver that is believed to be the weapon used to fire the .38 caliber rounds that killed Resendez. Authorities also found traces of the victim’s blood in the handgun and in other places.

