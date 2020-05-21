Multiple Migrant Rescues in Southwestern Desert as Summer Heat Approaches

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents carried out multiple rescues of migrants who became distressed in the dangerously hot conditions of the Arizona and California deserts.

Welton Station Border Patrol agents received information on Friday from Mexican authorities that a migrant became lost in the Arizona desert after illegally crossing the border. The migrants made a distress call to Mexican authorities who passed along the information to Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Welton Station officials dispatched Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) teams to prosecute a search and rescue operation. Agents eventually located the missing man and Border Patrol EMTs carried out a medical screening. The agent medically cleared the migrant for travel. The agents transported the migrant to the Welton Station for processing.

Under Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, the migrant will likely be returned to Mexico after passing a criminal background check and medical screening.

The following morning, Yuma Sector agents apprehended a Mexican national who illegally crossed the border into a remote section of the desert. When the agents found the man, they determined he was dehydrated and in need of medical attention. A Border Patrol EMT arrived on the scene and administered several IV bags of fluids.

The EMT was unable to stabilize the migrant’s blood pressure and called for an ambulance to transport him to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for additional treatment. Doctors stabilized the Mexican migrant and released him to Border Patrol agents for processing under Yuma Sector guidelines.

Yuma Sector agents carried out two additional rescues in southeastern California on Sunday, officials reported.

On Sunday afternoon, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office received information about two U.S. citizens who became distressed near Palo Verde, California. Blythe Station agents responded to the sheriff’s office request for assistance and found a 55-year-old man who required immediate medical care. The agents called for a helicopter to transport the man to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

A further search of the area by following the man’s tracks led the agents to find a 45-year-old female who was also extremely dehydrated. The agents transported her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

That night, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office again requested assistance from Yuma Sector agents in searching for a 17-year-old runaway boy. Sheriff’s dispatchers reported that the teen walked away from a friend’s vehicle and headed toward the Quechan Casino. The agents began searching for the man and found him a half-mile east of Andrade Road on Interstate 8, officials stated. The agents turned the teen, a U.S. citizen, over to sheriff’s office deputies.

In total, the agents from the Yuma Sector rescued two illegal immigrants and three U.S. citizens who might have otherwise died in the heat of the Arizona and California deserts.

