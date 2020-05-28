Mexican Judge Orders Narco-Terrorist Be Tested for Coronavirus amid Extradition Fight

In the past week, a video emerged on social media purportedly from the Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). In the footage, three attorneys who represent Miguel Angel Trevino Morales aka “Z-40,” the former leader of Los Zetas, are accused of planning his release via bribes and other corrupt means.

The video claims that Victor Hugo Lopez Ramirez, a lawyer for Z-40, personally met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. A masked man in the video states that $3 million was paid to the president to secure the release of Miguel from the maximum-security Puente Grande prison.

Ante los casos de #Covid19 en el penal de Puente Grande #Jalisco, una juez ordenó e practiquen la prueba a Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales, el #Z40 ex lider de los Zetas y fundador del Cártel Del Noreste. Vía @lajornadaonlinehttps://t.co/MOVKjQZxlC — La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) May 22, 2020

The CJNG’s claims are unsubstantiated on their face, but were shared after recent legal events involving the currently jailed Los Zetas Cartel (CDN) figures.

Breitbart Texas previously reported how Miguel and his brother Omar Trevino “Z-42” were still directing Zetas operations from behind bars. The arrest and subsequent debrief of “El Mounstro” Rodolfo Garza Brizeno in January revealed how they relayed information to drive the CDN’s campaign of terror.

Breitbart Texas’ reporting highlighted the importance of Miguel and Omar’s extradition to reduce violence. Sources at that time shared their concerns about the brothers’ attorneys’ willingness to seek releases through corrupt means.

On May 20, a federal administrative judge in Mexico City ruled that health authorities at the Federal Center for Social Re-adaptation (Cefereso) number 2 of Puente Grande prison test Z-40 for Covid-19.

Judge Laura Gutiérrez de Velasco Romo required that health authorities provide him with medical attention, but the judge did not stop there:

If it is positive, you will be provided and guaranteed the medical attention and medications that you will need. Implement effective virus control strategies such as communication with the outside, allowing communications of the complainant through electronic means or other suitable means (with any of his relatives and / or defender), avoiding physical contact; likewise, adopt measures such as hand hygiene, provide antibacterial gel in common areas, soap and water, provide mouthguards, keep areas clean and other measures that are consistent with the provisions of the World Health Organization.

Z-40 is still allowed to have electronic communications with relatives while being housed in Mexico’s maximum-security facility, despite fresh evidence that such allowances are leading to more criminal acts.

Los Zetas Cartel lawyers were repeatedly able delay and swing Mexican courts in their favor. The Drug Enforcement Administration was poised to extradite Miguel and Omar Trevino in recent years but the Trevino’s attorneys are skilled in leveraging the Mexican appellate process to delay his transfer into U.S. custody.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.