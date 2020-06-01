Three Migrants Lost for Days in Arizona Desert Rescued

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three migrants who became lost in the desert for two days. The migrants were in distress from the heat and lack of water, officials stated.

Welton Station Border Patrol officials received a 911 call Thursday afternoon from a man who said that he and two other people had been lost in the desert for two days and were in need of assistance, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials. The officials initiated a search and rescue operation.

Agents assigned to the Welton Station responded and found the three migrants within an hour, officials stated. The agents conducted a medical screening and provided water. No further medical attention was required.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, agents processed the three Mexican nationals (ages 23, 24, and 32), conducted a criminal background investigation and medical screening, and then removed them to Mexico.

“Humans physically cannot carry enough water to trek through our inhospitable deserts in these rising temperatures and survive,” Yuma Sector officials said in a written statement. “Furthermore, when water becomes warmer than 80 degrees Fahrenheit, it becomes difficult to drink. Crossing the desert in these conditions is hazardous and can prove fatal if a subject cannot reach outside assistance to be located.”

Border Patrol officials indicated in the past few months that rescues of migrants are up significantly compared to last year. This is in contrast to the large volume of people crossing last year and the more than 85 percent reduction this year. Officials said that more migrants are now attempting to avoid apprehension. Last year, a large portion of the migrants crossing illegally surrendered to agents or other law enforcement officers shortly after crossing the border in hopes of claiming asylum.

