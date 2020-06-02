Texas Making Progress Against Coronavirus, Says Governor

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a message saying his state is making progress in the fight against Coronavirus while re-opening continues. He reports the lowest number of COVID-19 fatalities since the end of March; the lowest number of positive tests in six weeks; and the second-largest number of recoveries in the country.

“Today Texas had the fewest #COVID19 fatalities since March 30th,” Governor Abbott tweeted late Monday night. “We also had the fewest Texans testing positive for COVID in the past 6 weeks. And, we have the 2nd most recoveries from COVID in America.”

The governor cited statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services (TXDSHS) showing only six COVID-19-related fatalities on June 1. That is down from a peak of 58 on May 14.

New cases reported in Texas on June 1 fell to only 593, the fewest positive test results in six weeks, Abbott stated.

The TXDSHS reports that an estimated 43,338 people recovered from COVID-19 in Texas. Abbott says this is the second highest total of recoveries for any state.

Texas has now tested more than 970,000 people for the virus as of May 31. More than 100,000 antibody tests have been carried out. Currently, nearly 24,000 people are being tested for Coronavirus on a daily basis, the state health agency reported. The rate of positive tests stands at about 5.4 percent — down from a peak of 13.86 percent on April 13.

