WATCH: Horse-Mounted Protesters Support George Floyd Family in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Dozens of horse-mounted protesters arrived in downtown Houston on Tuesday to demonstrate in the George Floyd rally. The event drew more than 60,000 attendees and remained largely peaceful.

An estimated 60,000 turned out in downtown Houston to join the family of George Floyd in a rally and march to City Hall on Tuesday afternoon. As the crowd grew in numbers, dozens of horse-mounted protesters marched through the streets and took the hill at Discovery Green outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. The riding protesters were captured on multiple video streams and posted to social media.

Cheers rose up from the crowd as these dudes rolled up. Clip-clip-clip-clop. pic.twitter.com/x1h8UpmyQy — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020

While tensions rose from time to time as police made arrests of protesters who stepped over the line, the large police presence and key interventions by local pastors and other community leaders kept the rally focused on its intended purpose of supporting the family of George Floyd.

A group of about 50 trail riders has arrived, with at least one man wearing a “Black Cowboys Matter” shirt. pic.twitter.com/9tKdUpMhSR — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) June 2, 2020

A few dozen people now arriving on horseback to honor the life of #GeorgeFloyd at tonight’s rally in Houston. pic.twitter.com/I0FQXV9w58 — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) June 2, 2020

“God I love Houston. An urban trail riding club, Nonstop Riders, has just rolled up to the downtown protest. Here’s Marcus Johnson of Houston’s Fifth award, fist raised in the air. ‘We’re here representing for all our black brothers and sisters,'” NBC News reporter Mike Hixenbaugh wrote in his tweeted video.

