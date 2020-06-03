WATCH: Horse-Mounted Protesters Support George Floyd Family in Houston

Horse-mounted protesters take the hill in Houston to support the family of George Floyd. (Photo Mark Felix/Getty Images)
Photo Mark Felix/Getty Images
Bob Price

HOUSTON, Texas — Dozens of horse-mounted protesters arrived in downtown Houston on Tuesday to demonstrate in the George Floyd rally. The event drew more than 60,000 attendees and remained largely peaceful.

An estimated 60,000 turned out in downtown Houston to join the family of George Floyd in a rally and march to City Hall on Tuesday afternoon. As the crowd grew in numbers, dozens of horse-mounted protesters marched through the streets and took the hill at Discovery Green outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. The riding protesters were captured on multiple video streams and posted to social media.

While tensions rose from time to time as police made arrests of protesters who stepped over the line, the large police presence and key interventions by local pastors and other community leaders kept the rally focused on its intended purpose of supporting the family of George Floyd.

“God I love Houston. An urban trail riding club, Nonstop Riders, has just rolled up to the downtown protest. Here’s Marcus Johnson of Houston’s Fifth award, fist raised in the air. ‘We’re here representing for all our black brothers and sisters,'” NBC News reporter Mike Hixenbaugh wrote in his tweeted video.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.