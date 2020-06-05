Gunmen Kill Warden of Mexican Prison Holding Supreme Los Zetas Cartel Boss

Unidentified gunmen killed the warden of a maximum-security prison in western Mexico, the current location of the supreme Los Zetas Cartel boss as he fights extradition to the United States.

This week, Marco Alberto Corona Baltazar, the acting warden of Puente Grande prison, was driving home from work when gunmen shot him several times. Authorities have not made any arrests.

The Puente Grande prison is one of Mexico’s top detention facilities and the current location for Miguel Angel (Z-40) Trevino Morales. His attorneys are working various legal maneuvers to stop their client’s extradition to the U.S. where he faces drug trafficking and money laundering charges. They recently sought a prison transfer or outright release so Z-40 could avoid Coronavirus exposure.

Corona Baltazar, the technical director at the prison become the acting warden after Salvador Almonte Solís tested positive for COVID-19 and took leave. Soon after assuming command, Baltazar faced a large scale prison riot on May 22, where three inmates died from gunshot wounds and five others were beaten to death. Authorities seized handguns and an explosive device.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report