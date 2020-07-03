Multi-Deported Sex Offender Caught Crossing Border into Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents busted a multi-time deported criminal alien sex offender after he illegally re-entered the United States near Laredo, Texas. The Mexican national has a criminal history that includes a felony conviction for sexual abuse and multiple deportations.

Laredo South Station agents patrolling a ranch along the Rio Grande border with Mexico on June 30 observed a man illegally crossing into Texas. The agents arrest them man on the ranch located on U.S. Highway 83, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents transported the man to the Laredo South Station for medical screening and a criminal background investigation. After identifying the man as 48-year-old Salvador Avila-Rodriguez, a Mexican national, the investigation uncovered a previous felony conviction in an Illinois court and multiple deportations from the United States.

A court in Saint Charles, Illinois, convicted Avila-Rodriguez for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. The court sentenced him to 180 days for the felony sexual abuse charge, officials stated. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported the man to Mexico on multiple occasions.

Avila-Rodriguez now faces federal felony immigration charges related to illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender and convicted felon. If convicted on the charge he could face up to 20 years in federal prison. He remains in federal custody pending the outcome of his criminal immigration proceedings.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and our communities by preventing dangerous criminal elements from entering into the United States,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement.

