Feds Seize $500K in Two Incidents at Texas Border Crossings

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso seized more than $500,000 in two incidents at border crossings.

CBP officers assigned to the Paso del Norte Port of Entry on July 22 observed a Volkswagen Passat approaching from Mexico. The officers found a backpack with undeclared currency, according to CBP.

The officers referred the driver, a male U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection station. Officers reprotedly found more currency in lunch bags.

In total, CBP officers found $360,150 in undeclared currency.

“The Primary CBP Officer was critically important to disrupting this bulk cash smuggling attempt,” El Paso Port Director Beverly Good said in a written statement, “Officers remain vigilant, up to date with smuggling trends, and are aware that anything may be used to conceal contraband, in this case, smugglers used a backpack and lunch bags.”

Officers assigned to the Ysleta Port of Entry on July 13 observed a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado approaching for outbound inspection. The officers referred a 23-year-old male U.S. citizen to a secondary inspection for a random check, finding nine bundles of cash.

The officers found the cash in the dashboard area of the truck. In total, CBP officers seized $171,992 in U.S. currency headed to Mexico.

“CBP Officers did an exceptional job at stopping this bulk cash smuggling attempt,” said Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez, “Officer training and knowledge of smuggling tactics was at the forefront of this seizure.”

CBP officials noted that, “Individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S. However, if the quantity is $10,000 or higher, the currency must be formally reported to CBP. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.”

