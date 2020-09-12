Deported Rapists, 40 Migrants Apprehended in Texas near Border

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested multiple groups of migrants who illegally crossed the border on Tuesday. The groups of migrants included two previously deported men with convictions for rape and sexual assault.

Sanderson Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the eastern end of the Big Bend Sector encountered a group of migrants who appeared to have illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. The agents interviewed the migrants and confirmed they were illegally present in the U.S., according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. Agents reported the migrants wore camouflage to prevent detection and apprehension.

The agents transported the 22 migrants to the Sanderson Station for processing, medical screening, and a criminal background investigation. All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents go through this process before being expelled to Mexico under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The criminal records check identified one of the men as Augustin Juan-Francisco, a Guatemalan national. The records check uncovered a conviction in 2011 for First Degree Rape. Officials did not disclose the location of the conviction.

The Guatemalan criminal alien now faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after deportation as a sex offender. If convicted he could face up to 20 years in federal prison. Agents expelled the remaining 21 migrants to Mexico under Title 42 authority.

That same day, Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station agents teamed up with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office to rescue two separate groups of illegal aliens, officials reported. The human smugglers abandoned them in the extreme heat of the desert without adequate supplies. Both groups called 911 to request assistance.

Agents found eight migrants in the first group. Agents identified them as having come to the United States from Mexico and Ecuador. The second group five Mexican nationals, one Honduran, and one Salvadoran.

The agents processed the 15 migrants and expelled them to Mexico.

Finally, Marfa Station agents stopped a human smuggling attempt involving four Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S. During processing, the agents identified one of the men as Rigoberto Torres-Torres. The Mexican national received a criminal conviction for Felony 2 Sexual Assault. He also now faces federal prosecution for felony illegal re-entry after removal.

“The on-going exploitation of people by transnational criminal organizations is truly concerning,” said Big Bend Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “Lives are put at risk each day as smugglers continue to put people into dangerous and unlawful situations.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.