Deported Child Rapist Arrested in Texas After Illegally Crossing Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested yet another previously deported child rapist after he illegally crossed from Mexico into Texas. The Guatemalan criminal alien raped a child in Lovington, New Mexico, in 2009.

Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents arrested an illegal alien after he crossed the border from Mexico into Texas on September 22, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents placed the man in custody and transported him to the station for processing under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All arrested by Border Patrol agents undergo a medical screening and criminal background investigation before being expelled to Mexico.

During processing, the agents identified the man as 31-year-old Israel Picon-Monzon, a Guatemalan national. During the criminal background records check, agents learned that a court in Lovington, New Mexico, convicted Picon-Monzon in 2009 for Sexual Penetration of a Minor on a child between the ages of 13 and 16, officials reported. The New Mexico court sentenced the Guatemalan illegal alien to 36 months in state prison.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported the man to Guatemala upon the completion of his incarceration in 2012.

On September 13, Eagle Pass Station agents arrested another child sex offender who illegally re-entered the U.S. after being deported to El Salvador, Breitbart Texas reported.

Del Rio Sector agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested a man after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico. During processing, the agents identified the man as 33-year-old Jose Ernesto Villalta-Arevalo, a Salvadoran citizen. Court records indicate a court in Prince Georges County Maryland convicted the Salvadoran man for aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2018, officials reported. The court sentenced the man to one year in prison. ERO officers deported him from the U.S. earlier this year.

