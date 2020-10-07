WATCH: Video Journalist Attacked While Filming Portland Protest

A video shot during an Antifa protest in Portland, Oregon, shows a live-streaming videographer being attacked by one of the protesters. “A masked rioter wanted him to stop filming in public,” journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.
“Many journalists have been beaten by Antifa since riots began,” Ngo added.
Another video tweeted by After Action Report, @after_theaction, shows the attack on the videographer from a different angle.
“That guy just got assaulted,” the person in the video stated.
