Watch: Latino Border Patrol Agents Discuss Benefits of Secure Borders on Their Communities

Several Latino members of the union that represents U.S. Border Patrol agents took to social media to talk about the positive effects of border enforcement. The agents described the benefit to Hispanic communities across the country.

In a series of videos, both in English and Spanish shared on Twitter, officials with National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) provided a glimpse into their personal experiences as Border Patrol agents and voiced their support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

In one of the videos, NBPC Vice-President Art Del Cueto said that the Latino community has flourished under Trump’s immigration policies.

WATCH (in English & Spanish): @BPUnion Western Region VP Art Del Cueto speaks about the positive economic impact of @realDonaldTrump #Immigration policies on the #Latino communities and all minorities here in the #UnitedStates. @TeamTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/N0MoS7t873 — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) October 31, 2020

“We’ve had the highest average annual income among Latino communities and minorities,” Del Cueto said. “The lowest unemployment rate among Latino communities and minorities.”

In another video, NBPC member Maria Salcido said she was a mother of four and the daughter of legal immigrants. In her video, Salcido said her relatives supported her career in law enforcement.

WATCH: Member of the @BPUnion, and single mother of four, Maria Salcido speaks on behalf of @realDonaldTrump’s #Immigration policies and the benefits to the #Latino community. @TeamTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/F8IB8ANqEd — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) October 31, 2020

“They understand that rule of law keeps the Latino community safe,”

NBPC member Gabriel Class said he was the son of an African American mother and a Puerto Rican father. “In New York, I personally witnessed the negative effects of illegal immigration,” Class said.

WATCH (in English & Spanish): Member of the @BPUnion Gabriel Class, born to a African-American mother and Puerto Rican father, gives a personal account of the negative impact of #Illegal #Immigration in the #Latino community of #NYC. @realDonaldTrump @TeamTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/h5v1dDcZYu — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) October 31, 2020

NBPC Local 2544 Vice President Jose Romero claimed that Trump’s policies had been beneficial to Puerto Ricans both on the island and the mainland.

WATCH (in English & Spanish): @BPUnion Local 2544 VP (Tucson) Jose Marrero gives a personal account of the positive impact @realDonaldTrump has had on Puerto Ricans in the #UnitedStates mainland and #PuertoRico proper. @TeamTrump@TrumpWarRoompic.twitter.com/4BZaRYhPMn — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) October 31, 2020

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.