Fugitive Mexican Sex-Offender, Kidnapper Arrested in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a dangerous man wanted for serious crimes in Mexico after he illegally entered the U.S. in southeast Arizona. Agents learned the Mexican national is wanted on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of two girls.

Tucson Sector agents patrolling near the Douglas Municipal Airport on Monday afternoon encountered a man they believed entered the U.S. illegally. The agents arrested the Mexican national on immigration charges and transported him for processing, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border undergo a medical screening and a criminal background investigation.

During the biometric background investigation, agents discovered the 24-year-old man is wanted in Mexico for multiple felony charges.

The Mexican government has active warrants on the man for two counts of kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault based upon an incident in Chiapas.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted the man allegedly held four people for ransom and sexually assaulted two minor girls.

#BorderPatrol Agents arrested a fugitive wanted in Mexico! The man was wanted for kidnapping and holding 4 people for ransom as well as for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls. @USBPChief @CBP Details: https://t.co/E0HjpuGSUr pic.twitter.com/KUfyhXwnIK — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 6, 2021

On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents escorted the Mexican national to the port of entry. They escorted the fugitive to the international boundary where they turned him over to Mexican law enforcement authorities in a “controlled turnover,” officials stated.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.