Gulf Cartel Delivers Holiday Gifts in Mexican Border State

Gulf Cartel members visited rural communities near the border city of Matamoros to deliver dozens of boxes of King’s Bread to poor families for the Epiphany. Despite being a criminal organization, gunmen were able to deliver the pastries without any official interference.

This week, members of the Gulf Cartel in Matamoros stopped in El Mezquital to deliver dozens of boxes of King’s Bread. Throughout Mexico, Día De Reyes or the Epiphany is a significant holiday celebrating when the Three Wise Men delivered presents to Jesus. Families share a slice of King’s Bread while children are said to receive presents from the Three Magi.

The Gulf Cartel was able to deliver their pastries without any interference from law enforcement and even promoted their actions via social media accounts.

Last year, the Gulf Cartel was able to deliver boxes of food to poor families in Matamoros at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. That delivery also saw no interference.

Criminal organizations have made a point to deliver foods and gifts to needy families to gain public favor. In the past, the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas hosted large parties promoted by local media featuring food and toy giveaways.

The Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion perform similar acts. Recently, officials shut down a large party hosted by the sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman because the gathering violated coronavirus restrictions.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.