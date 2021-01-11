Local Cops in Mexican Border State Accused of Raping Car Crash Victim

Three local police officers in the border state of Coahuila face criminal charges for allegedly raping a crash victim who called for aid.

State authorities recently arrested three officers from Monclova identified as Jesus “N,” Salvador “N,”and Litzy “N.” Over the past weekend, a state judge held an 8-hour evidentiary hearing and found enough cause to indict the officers and denied any potential bond. The judge gave state investigators two months to finish building their case before moving to trial.

The alleged sexual assault took place on December 19, 2020, when a female called for help after a vehicular crash in Monclova, the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office revealed. Monclova is approximately 150 miles south of border city Piedras Negras. The three officers–two of whom are still in the police academy but working community outreach efforts–were the first to respond to the scene. The trio allegedly took the victim into their patrol vehicle to sexually assault and eventually release her.

After the alleged rape, the victim contacted the Coahuila Attorney General through an office tasked with investigating and prosecuting crimes against women. Authorities were able to obtain arrest warrants in early January.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.