Migrants from Bangladesh, Uzbekistan Increasingly Found in Arizona, Say Feds

Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials report an increase in the number of illegal border crossers from Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. These Asian migrants reportedly come to the U.S. seeking asylum from persecution, officials stated.

“Although the majority of illegal border crossers caught within Yuma Sector’s area of operations come from Mexico and from Central American countries such as El Salvador and Guatemala, Border Patrol agents have recently seen an uptick in crossers originating from the countries of Bangladesh and Uzbekistan,” Yuma Sector officials said in a written statement.

#YumaSector Border Patrol Agents see uptick in illegal crossers from Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, most of whom are claiming credible fear, which is a fear of persecution or torture for one’s race, religion, nationality, or political opinion. Details: https://t.co/OcwvnnRu0u pic.twitter.com/sLsgnI5qd5 — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) January 12, 2021

“Many of those from Uzbekistan claim they are attempting to escape persecution for sexual orientation and preference, which can be punishable there with up to three years in prison, said Tristen Molina, special operations supervisor for the Yuma Sector Intelligence Unit’s Targeting and Analysis Section. “Those from Bangladesh are, for the most part, escaping persecution for their political beliefs, which oppose those of their government leaders.”

Once apprehended, these migrants are interviewed to collect as much information as possible as to why they are crossing the border and to identify them, Yuma Sector officials stated.

“The number one mission of the Border Patrol is to keep terrorists out,” Molina added. The interviews are critical to identifying the crossers and their intentions. The interviewers also attempt to determine their intended final destination.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Oscar Joanicot with the sector’s Intelligence Unit said, “(We) don’t know why they pick Yuma.” He said the migrants are directed where to cross by the human smugglers. Their goal is usually to meet with family members who are already in the United States, legally or illegally. Others may have lined up a job at a particular destination.

These migrants are typically turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to investigate their case and set up their release or detention.

“In addition to the Asian countries of Uzbekistan and Bangladesh, illegal border crossers in the last calendar year have also come from as far as China, Nepal, Ghana, Russia, and India,” officials added.