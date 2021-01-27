Construction on Trump’s Border Wall Ends Today, Says Texas Rep.

Construction of new border wall systems along the Mexico-U.S. Border is scheduled to stop today, according to a Texas Congressman. The work stoppage is pursuant to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on his first day in office.

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) announced this week that all construction projects under contracts procured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are ordered to stop on Wednesday, News10 San Diego reported. Breitbart News reached out to CBP officials for confirmation. A response has not yet been received.

Cuellar said he expects this will apply to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects as well.

“This morning, as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I received notification that in accordance with President Biden’s executive order, all CBP contractors have now been formally notified by CBP Procurement to pause construction activities on CBP self-executed projects,” the congressman from Laredo, Texas, said in a written statement on his website. “While CBP cannot speak on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), it is expected that DOD and USACE are undertaking parallel action on CBP-funded border wall projects that they are overseeing.”

On January 20, newly sworn-in President Biden signed a series of executive orders including the order to halt construction of congressionally authorized border wall systems.

“With the stroke of a pen, President Biden made this country less safe,” former Acting CBP Commissioner Morgan told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview. “It’s pure politics over public safety.”

Cuellar called the construction of border wall systems requested by Border Patrol agents “ineffective and wasteful.” He promised to make sure every border wall contract is terminated “and all construction crews leave our border communities.”

Cuellar represents the Texas congressional district that is in the Laredo Border Patrol Sector’s area of responsibility. Until the recent award of border wall system construction projects, the sector had zero miles of border infrastructure.

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021 (October 1, 2020), apprehended more than 2,000 migrants being smuggled in tractor-trailers, Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak tweeted on Tuesday.

During that first-quarter period, Laredo Sector officials apprehended more than 25,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. Agents in the sector also seized nearly 7,000 pounds of drugs being smuggled across the unsecured border, according to CBP reports.

During the Trump administration, construction crews completed 450 miles of new border wall systems, Breitbart Texas reported. Congress approved funding to build an additional 350 miles of border wall systems.

Earlier this month, Commissioner Morgan told reporters that Congress allocated $1.375 billion for the construction of the additional 350 miles.

“It’s just frustrating what I’m seeing right now,” Morgan said in response to the actions taken by President Biden on January 20. “To me, it’s all politics. It’s all about politics. And our country’s less safe because of it and it’s just disgusting.”