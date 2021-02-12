U.S. Tourist Allegedly Slashes Tijuana Sex Worker’s Throat

A U.S. tourist is facing possible homicide charges after authorities arrested him in connection with the murder of a Tijuana sex worker. The suspect is believed to belong to the U.S. military but those details remain unclear.

Information released by Tijuana’s Municipal Police revealed that officers arrested 26-year-old Kelly Logan Mathew this week at a downtown motel. When authorities arrived, motel employees reportedly subdued Mathew and took him into custody. Police found the body of a woman identified as Isis Atalia Montoya, believed to be in her 30s, and a bloody knife.

The motel is connected to a bar called Adelitas in the downtown area of Tijuana which is where the victim was employed. Local news outlets initially reported the murder had taken place at the bar, which is supposed to have been closed due to Coronavirus restrictions. A statement from Tijuana Police on case # 14857/2021 states the scene was the motel. The businesses are adjacent. According to authorities, the suspect and the victim reportedly had a romantic relationship.

Local news outlets claim the bar and motel were operating in a clandestine fashion amid a political scandal. Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla previously blamed local authorities for protecting bars and brothels despite pandemic orders.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Baja California State Prosecutor’s Office before a judge can determine if he will be granted bond. Mathew is receiving U.S. consular assistance.

Gerald “Tony” Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.