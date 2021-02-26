Central American Gang Accused of Kidnapping Fellow Migrants in Mexico

A gang of Central Americans tied to human smuggling in northern Mexico are believed to have kidnapped a group of migrants headed for Texas. The incident is the latest in a series of cases tied to the spiking number of migrants once again traveling to the U.S., only to be abducted by their smugglers.

The case took place this week in the Topo Chico neighborhood of Monterrey, where authorities responded to a call of screams coming from a house, information provided to Breitbart Texas by state authorities revealed. As authorities approached, they could hear screams of “Help, police, we are trapped!” There were other voiced concerns about being under threats of bodily harm.

Police officers went to the front of the house and say they met with Wendy Walleska Rodas, who claimed the screams were from a family dispute. Authorities detained her and Allan Omar Sierra Rodas, both from Honduras, as well as Hector Mauricio Flores Rodriguez from El Salvador. Inside, they rescued two victims identified only as a 24-year-old male and a 16-year-old male also from Honduras.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Flores Rodriguez contacted the two victims in San Luis Potosi and agreed to take them to Houston in exchange for payments of $60 USD. However, Flores Rodriguez took the pair to Monterrey claiming that they were making a short stop and had the victims stay at the house. While they were staying there, the victims received a call from another migrant who was traveling with the same criminal organization who told them that they kidnapped him and were extorting his family until he managed an escape. The caller told them to try to escape as well.

The three kidnapping suspects were turned over to the state attorney general’s office for investigation, while the two victims were moved to Mexico’s National Immigration Institute. Investigators are searching for other members of the smuggling organization.

Gerald “Tony” Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.