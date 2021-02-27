Four Border Patrol Agents Injured in California Human Smuggling Vehicle Pursuit

Four San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents sustained injuries during a vehicle pursuit of a human smuggling suspect. The alleged smuggler, his passenger, and one of the smuggled migrants also sustained injuries.

Agents assigned to the Highway 94 immigration checkpoint in East County San Diego on Tuesday night observed a Chevrolet Tahoe approaching for inspection. The agents identified the driver and front-seat passengers as U.S. citizens. The driver suddenly sped away from the checkpoint, according to information obtained from San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials.

#BorderPatrol agents arrested the driver of this SUV after he fled from agents at a high rate of speed. The smuggler endangered 10 undocumented migrants and hit several vehicles causing minor injuries to agents and civilians. Read: https://t.co/JatupsQTN8 pic.twitter.com/cJf7Bai6ha — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 25, 2021

Agents pursued the driver as he sped away at a high rate of speed, officials stated. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop and then sped away again as agents approached the vehicle. The driver struck a Border Patrol vehicle as he sped away.

The pursuit continued until the driver struck two civilian vehicles. The collisions left the Tahoe disabled, the report continued.

Agents approached the vehicle and arrested the driver and front-seat passenger, both U.S. citizens. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of ten Mexican nationals who were illegally present in the United States.

Emergency medical crews transported four Border Patrol agents, the alleged smuggler, his U.S. citizen passenger, and one of the migrants to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained during the pursuit and collisions. All were released following treatment for minor injuries.

The driver now faces multiple criminal charges following the failed human smuggling attempt and the assault on the agents. Border Patrol officials seized the Tahoe.

