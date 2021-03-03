Migrant Father, 2-Year-Old Son Rescued from Arizona Border Canal

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents and an Air and Marine Operations interdiction agent rescued a migrant father and his 2-year-old son from drowning in an Arizona border canal. A Yuma Station agent risked his life by jumping into the waters to pull the boy to safety.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials reported that a 23-year-old illegal immigrant jumped into the Salinity Canal Monday evening with his 2-year-old son strapped to his back. The strong currents in the canal quickly swept the father and son downstream.

Officials said National Guardsmen detailed to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Operations Center during the Trump administration observed the incident while monitoring surveillance systems along the border. The Guardsmen notified Border Patrol agents in the area who quickly responded.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter crew already patrolling in the area saw the man. The pilot quickly landed the helicopter and jumped out to provide assistance, officials stated. The pilot repeatedly threw a rescue line to the father but he was unable to catch it as he attempted to stay afloat in the swiftly moving currents.

Border Patrol agents arrived and were joined by concerned citizens seeking to help. The agent repeatedly threw the rescue line to the father but he still could not grab onto it.

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Yuma Station stripped off his uniform and duty gear and jumped into the water. The agent managed to rescue the child and bring him to the side of the canal where other agents and the concerned citizens helped pull them out of the water.

The focus then shifted to the father. The teamwork of the agents and citizens led to the father being rescued as well.

Rescue units from the San Luis and San Luis Rio Colorado Fire Departments arrived and evaluated the father and son. They arranged transportation to the Yuma Regional Medical.

Once at the hospital, doctors treated the little boy for hypothermia. Doctors later released the father and son to Border Patrol agents for processing.

Officials did not disclose the nationality of the migrants.

“A Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent courageously put his own life in peril to save a father and his two-year-old child from drowning Monday evening,” Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem tweeted.

This is the third rescue from the canal area in recent weeks.

On February 22, Chief Clem tweeted surveillance camera video of Border Patrol agents rescuing three people from the swift currents of the canal.

#YumaSector Border Patrol agents rescued three illegal aliens from drowning in a canal Thursday evening. The rescue was the second in a week where agents have saved the lives of people who misjudged the canal’s strong currents. #USBP Details: https://t.co/SiaKDKVcjG pic.twitter.com/WD7udWsdzp — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) February 22, 2021

The agents rescued two women and a man. A few days earlier, the agents rescued another migrant woman from the dangerous waters.