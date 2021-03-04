Mexican Diplomat Removed from Canadian Post for Masturbating at Work

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

A Mexican diplomat was removed from his post after a video went viral purporting to show him masturbating at work.

Dario Alberto Bernal Acero, Mexico’s consul to Leamington, Canada, was removed from his post pending an investigation, a statement from Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry revealed.

The investigation comes after video of the diplomat surfaced in late February. He is apparently seen unbuckling his pants and masturbating at his work computer. Mexico’s Televisa first reported on the case this week, prompting the diplomat’s removal.

According to Televisa, Bernal Acero claimed he was the victim of a blackmail attempt. The diplomat said he will present evidence and fight to clear his name.

