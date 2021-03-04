Mexican Diplomat Removed from Canadian Post for Masturbating at Work

A Mexican diplomat was removed from his post after a video went viral purporting to show him masturbating at work.

Dario Alberto Bernal Acero, Mexico’s consul to Leamington, Canada, was removed from his post pending an investigation, a statement from Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry revealed.

The investigation comes after video of the diplomat surfaced in late February. He is apparently seen unbuckling his pants and masturbating at his work computer. Mexico’s Televisa first reported on the case this week, prompting the diplomat’s removal.

Un funcionario del cuerpo consular de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores se ha visto involucrado en un escándalo tras divulgación de video sexual.#Despierta con @daniellemx_ pic.twitter.com/0vVqr1vxGx — Noticieros Televisa (@NTelevisa_com) March 4, 2021

According to Televisa, Bernal Acero claimed he was the victim of a blackmail attempt. The diplomat said he will present evidence and fight to clear his name.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.