370 Pounds of Meth Seized in Tractor-Trailer at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 370 pounds of methamphetamine at a Texas border crossing commercial lane. The officers found the $7.3 million in drugs in a tractor-trailer attempting to enter from Mexico.

CBP officers assigned to the Laredo Port of Entry on March 25 observed a tractor-trailer approaching from Mexico to enter the United States via a World Trade Bridge commercial border crossing, according to information received from Laredo, Texas, CBP officials. The driver presented a manifest listing the cargo as industrial magnets.

Something wrong with this magnet: #CBP officers at #Laredo’s World Trade Bridge seize more than $7.3M in methamphetamine within a tractor trailer hauling an industrial magnet. Read more here: https://t.co/zLUym4ffP8 pic.twitter.com/Hfdgj5iWH8 — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) March 27, 2021

Officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where they conducted a K-9 search and a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officials stated. During the inspection, the officers observed anomalies in the cargo. This led the agents to conduct a physical search of the load.

During the secondary inspection and search, the officers found 104 packages allegedly filled with methamphetamine. Officials said the drug load weighed 367.24 pounds. They estimated the value of the shipment to be $7,344,845.

“The level of methamphetamine abuse in the U.S. continues to rise,” Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry, said in a written statement. “Seizures like this one underscore the vital role that CBP officers play in advancing our overall national border security mission and protecting the public from illegal narcotics.”

The officers seized the drug shipment and turned the case over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for preparation of charges.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.