Human Smugglers Abandon Two Small Children in Texas near Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents found two small children walking alone near the Rio Grande border. Officials say human smugglers abandoned the children in a remote area south of Del Rio, Texas.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted photos of two small children agents discovered walking by themselves after being abandoned by their human smugglers.

These two children were abandoned along the border and were found walking alone along the Rio Grande a mile south of Del Rio. They only had papers with contact information for relatives in the US and a few articles of spare clothing. A dangerous trend that continues. pic.twitter.com/wLcpgoJ643 — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) April 5, 2021

Surveillance cameras picked up a video showing the two children walking by themselves on a dirt road near the Rio Grande and about a mile south of Del Rio. Border Patrol agents responded and found the two children with no supplies.

The children carried papers with contact numbers for alleged relatives in the United States and a few articles of spare clothing. They carried no food or water.

A few days prior, El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents captured video of human smugglers dropping two small girls (ages three and five) from a 14-foot border wall into an isolated area of a New Mexico landfill, Breitbart Texas first reported.

Shortly before that, a Texas Ranger, working with Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a six-month-old baby who human smugglers tossed into the Rio Grande.

Breitbart’s Randy Clark reported the rescue of five unaccompanied minors abandoned on the banks of the Rio Grande five miles from the nearest town. Del Rio Sector agents found the children in a remote area between Del Rio and Eagle Pass, Texas.

They were otherwise completely unprepared for the dangers ahead. pic.twitter.com/c24ayg2zgL — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) March 29, 2021

Not far from this rescue, Del Rio Sector agents attempted to save the life of a nine-year-old girl who drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande with her mother and three-year-old sibling.

