EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Video Shows Border Patrol’s Struggle to Revive 9-Yr-Old Migrant Girl Who Drowned Crossing Rio Grande

A leaked Border Patrol video details the dramatic attempt by Del Rio Sector agents to revive a 9-year-old migrant girl who drowned while crossing the Rio Grande with her mother and another sibling. The agents successfully revived the mother and one child, but the little girl could not be saved.

Del Rio Sector Marine Unit agents came upon a small island in the middle of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, on March 20. The agents found three people unconscious on the island where they became stranded while attempting to cross from Mexico into Texas, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

The video obtained exclusively by Breitbart Texas shows the marine agents rushing to reach the riverbank while attempting to resuscitate the little girl. The video goes black as the ground-based agents reach in to lift the girl out of the boat and onto land where more intensive first aid can be applied.

The frantic voices of the agents can be heard giving instructions and aid to the other agents attempting the rescue. The surviving three-year-old child can be heard crying in the background.

“Put her on a flat surface,” one agent says. “Start compressions.”

“Keep trying,” a voice can be heard saying. The sounds of the agents trying to help the little girl can be heard. “Is there breath?” an agent asks.

The efforts resulted in fluids coming from her mouth as agents continued compressions. “Turn her to the side,” the agent instructs. “Her whole body.

“Come on, wake up!” another agent exclaims. “Wake up, baby, come on.”

The agents transferred care of the child to an Eagle Pass Fire Department EMS crew who also could not resuscitate her. Medical professionals subsequently declared the child to be deceased, officials stated.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this small child,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in a written statement last week. “During these hard times our agents remain resilient, and I am extremely proud of their efforts to preserve human life.”

Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 2,240 migrants during a three-day period last week, Skero tweeted on Thursday. He said their sector is witnessing a 300 percent increase over the same year-to-date numbers from last year.

