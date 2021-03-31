EXCLUSIVE LEAKED VIDEO: Human Smugglers Drop Small Children from Border Wall in New Mexico

A U.S. Border Patrol surveillance video leaked to Breitbart Texas shows a human smuggler dropping two small children from a border wall near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The children, ages 3 and 5, sustained injuries from the fall that required transportation to a local hospital, according to a law enforcement source.

A law enforcement source told Breitbart Texas the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Tuesday night approximately four miles west of El Paso, Texas, in the Santa Teresa Area of Operations. The source is a veteran law enforcement official with knowledge of the incident but who is not authorized to speak to the matter.

The source told Breitbart a human smuggler scaled the international border wall near Santa Teresa. The source described the wall as a section of the older wall technology that is about 20-feet in height. A second smuggler handed a child up on the fence who proceeded to lower and then drop the child to the ground. Seconds later, a second child is dropped to the rough terrain below the wall.

The law enforcement source reported the children were three and five-year-old boys. No one was waiting for them on the U.S. side of the border.

The two human smugglers can be seen running back to Mexico after dropping and abandoning the two tender-age children.

“That could have been anyone’s children or grandchildren being dropped and abandoned by these smugglers,” the veteran law enforcement official said. “It’s really heartbreaking.”

“This video shows the real cruelty of these smugglers,” the official stated. “They have no feelings about the humanity of these people. They are just ‘cargo’ to them.”

The three-year-old boy lands awkwardly on the uneven surface and lays facedown and motionless for nearly 20 seconds before struggling to stand up. The second boy’s feet slip out from under him as he lands, slamming his tailbone to the ground. He also struggles for a few seconds before getting up.

The smuggler tosses some kind of package to the ground before retreating back to Mexico.

“No one was waiting for these children on the U.S. side of the border,” the law enforcement source explained. “The smugglers know Border Patrol monitors this area with cameras and assume they will respond.”

The area is described as a landfill located about a mile from any roadway. “The children would have no idea where to go if Border Patrol agents did not find them,” the source said.

Border Patrol agents did respond to the children and provided first aid before arranging transportation to a hospital for examination for possible leg and back injuries.

“It’s really tough to see what happens to these victims,” the source said. “It makes me very sad and emotional — it breaks my heart.”

Choking back an emotional reaction, the official said, “Every life is precious, but when you see children being treated with such callous disregard, it takes it to a whole different level.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.