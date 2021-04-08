Drones Lead to Arrests of 450 Hiding Migrants near Border in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents utilizing Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) drones apprehended more than 450 migrants in the past two weeks.

A video tweeted by Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero shows a group of migrants running through the brush. The group appears to hunker down to avoid detection by Border Patrol agents.

The integration of #technology into border security continues to yield impressive results. Our sUAS pilots routinely assist fellow agents to quickly and safely apprehend groups hiding in the brush. These ‘drones’ have assisted in over 450 apprehensions in the past two weeks. pic.twitter.com/EtXv8wadeL — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) April 7, 2021

With the use of the sUAS drones, monitoring agents are able to clearly see the location of the hiding migrants and direct ground teams to make the arrest.

Skero stated the sUAS teams led agents to apprehend more than 450 migrants during a two-week period.

In February, Breitbart Texas reported agents in the neighboring Laredo Sector were also utilizing the sUAS technology to apprehend migrants on expansive ranchlands. In one incident, agents observed a group of 70 migrants crossing the Rio Grande in an area where no physical barrier exists. Horseback-mounted agents tracked down the migrants and placed them under arrest.

#USBP Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit working alongside Laredo South agents and a Small Unmanned Aircraft System apprehended 70 illegal aliens attempting to enter the United States illegally through rugged ranchland areas surrounding Laredo. #BorderSecurity @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/9LsStfQDI5 — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) February 24, 2021

The operation of sUAS vehicles is not unique to South Texas Border Patrol operations. Earlier in February, sUAS pilots in the Yuma Sector utilized the drone’s technology to locate three migrants hiding in the thick brush along the roadway, Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem tweeted. The pilot directed the Border Patrol agent directly to the migrants’ hiding spot where he was able to place them in custody.

